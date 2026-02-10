Curling-US beat Italy set up mixed doubles gold medal clash with Sweden

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 9 : The United States' Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse beat reigning Olympic and world champions Italy 9-8 in the mixed doubles semi-finals at the Milano Cortina Games on Monday to set up a final against Sweden, who defeated Britain 9-3.

The Americans edged the hard-fought battle to ensure that Italy's Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini will not take gold for the first time in the three competitions they have played together.

With Italy up 4-2 after three ends, Thiesse produced a pinpoint draw to score a three-pointer and give the 2023 world champions the lead at the halfway mark.

The crowd at the Cortina Olympic Curling Centre was largely comprised of lively Italian and American supporters, with chants of 'Italia, Italia, Italia' and 'USA, USA, USA' breaking out after every few shots.

Italy rallied to take an 8-7 lead heading into the final end, but the U.S. had the hammer and a precise double take-out by Dropkin cleared up the ice, with Thiesse sealing the win on the last stone.

"We gave our opponents some chances and they took it. This was the difference, and so they deserve this win, for sure. And it will be important to recover soon and remember that tomorrow will be another important day," Constantini said.

"We have to remember that also Scotland (Britain) is on the same page as us. They are feeling the same, so we have to be better than them mentally, really be ready tomorrow."

Dropkin and Thiesse, who won the world championships in 2023, have ensured a first mixed doubles medal for the United States at the Games.

Neither the U.S. nor Sweden have won an Olympic mixed doubles gold.

SWEDEN BEAT IN-FORM BRITAIN

In the other semi-final, 2024 world champions Isabella Wranaa and Rasmus Wranaa of Sweden beat Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds of Britain, who had been in red-hot form and won eight of their nine round-robin stage matches.

Britain made a slow start to trail 3-2 after four ends, but a double takeout by Dodds helped them steal a point and level in the fifth.

Sweden opted to use their powerplay in the sixth and went on to set up four stones in the house which Dodds, who was one of the standout players of the tournament, was unable to make contact with as Isabella Wranaa ensured a five-point score.

The gulf was just too much for Britain to make up and they conceded with one end left to play.

"We've got to go out there tomorrow with exactly the same feeling like we had today," said Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa, who has already won a men's Olympic gold in 2022.

"We have to play absolutely like we did today or even better to get a chance at a win tomorrow. And that's definitely what we're going to try to do."

The Wranaa siblings will hope to improve on the efforts of compatriots Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson, who won bronze at the Beijing Games four years ago, when they face the U.S. on Tuesday.