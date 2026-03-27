Czechs book World Cup playoff final spot after penalty shootout win against Ireland

PRAGUE, March 26 : The Czech Republic clinched their place in a World Cup qualification playoff final after edging past Ireland on penalties on Thursday in a thrilling encounter that finished 2-2 after extra time.

Jan Kliment scored the winning penalty to send the Czechs through to Tuesday's final where they will play Denmark for a place at the tournament in June-July in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Troy Parrott put the Irish ahead in the 19th minute from the spot after a VAR review determined that Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida had caught Nathan Collins' foot when contesting a loose ball in the area.

The visitors doubled their lead four minutes later when an attempted clearance from defender Vladimir Coufal went into his own net. The Czechs responded in the 27th minute through a Patrik Schick penalty and then sent the match to extra time when captain Ladislav Krejci headed home in the 86th minute.

Ireland, roared on by a large contingent of travelling supporters, nearly grabbed the opener in the seventh minute when Collins unleashed a fierce shot just outside the penalty area that deflected off a Czech defender and hit the woodwork.

Czech coach Miroslav Koubek, making his debut with the national team, picked an attack-minded squad but his side spent the start of the match under pressure from Ireland who stunned the home side with two early goals.

The Czechs fought back in the second half with a more lively performance and nearly levelled when Ladislav Krejci's glancing header from a free kick was tipped over the bar by the Irish goalkeeper.

In extra time Czech keeper Matej Kovar made two saves before Kliment, who entered the match as it headed toward a shootout, drove his penalty home to secure the win.

The Czechs, aiming to make their first World Cup appearance since 2006, host Denmark who dismantled North Macedonia 4-0 earlier in the night.