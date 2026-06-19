Czechs closer to victory than South Africa, says Koubek

ATLANTA, June 18 : Czech Republic manager Miroslav Koubek believes his side were closer to victory than South Africa after the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their World Cup Group A match on Thursday, and he rued their missed chances to put the game away.

The Czechs got off to the perfect start with Michal Sadilek's early goal but they failed to press home their advantage and allowed South Africa back into the game with a late penalty which leaves both sides on one point after two matches.

"We are sorry about the result, because I think that taking a look at the chances, we were nearer to victory," Koubek told reporters.

"But we were not able to score a second goal. If we scored a second goal, it would probably be the end of the match. Unless you score a second goal, you cannot win in such a match, and we had quite a few chances to score a goal.

"On the other hand, South Africa did not create too many chances. They only had a few shots on goal from distance, I am convinced that we were closer to victory than they were, and we have in the end at least one point."

Koubek did not agree with South Africa's manager Hugo Broos, who spoke after the game about the Czechs only creating danger from their tall players from set-pieces.

"That is his opinion. He may have such an opinion, but my opinion is different," Koubek replied when asked about Broos' words.

"I agree that the first half was better. We played better in the first half, but I do not agree that South Africa had many chances. I did not see these chances.

"Sometimes there might have been the impression that our opponent was better because they were on the ball, but they did not have that many chances as we did."

South Africa's penalty appeared generous as Pavel Sulc did all he could to get his arms out of the way when blocking a shot, but Koubek did not want to argue with the referee's decision.

"I think it was okay to call it a handball, but it was very unfortunate for us," he said.

"It depends on how your body is located in respect to the ball. I accept the referee's decision. Even though the penalty was quite strict, it was okay that she called it handball."

The Czech Republic will take on Mexico in their final group game, while South Africa meet South Korea, with both games on Wednesday.