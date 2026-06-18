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Czechs make five changes, South Africa ditch defensive formation
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Czechs make five changes, South Africa ditch defensive formation

Czechs make five changes, South Africa ditch defensive formation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group L - Czech Republic v Montenegro - Doosan Arena, Pilsen, Czech Republic - June 6, 2025 Czech Republic's Adam Hlozek celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo
Czechs make five changes, South Africa ditch defensive formation
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Africa - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 South Africa's Thalente Mbatha in action with Mexico's Edson Alvarez REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
18 Jun 2026 11:12PM
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ATLANTA, June 18 : South Africa manager Hugo Broos has ditched his experiment with a five-man defence, used in their opening loss to Mexico, for their World Cup Group A match with the Czech Republic on Thursday, while the Czechs make five changes from the side which started in their defeat to South Korea.

• South Africa revert to four at the back.

• Thalente Mbatha replaces suspended South African midfielder Sphephelo Sithole.

• Tomas Holes comes in for Stepan Chaloupek in the Czech defence.

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• Czechs go with two up front, Adam Hlozek partners Patrik Schick.

• Former Czech captain Tomas Soucek starts on the bench.

Lineups:

Czech Republic: Matej Kovar; Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Ladislav Krejci; Vladimir Darida, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Alexandr Sojka; Adam Hlozek , Patrik Schick.

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon; Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams; Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners.

Source: Reuters
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