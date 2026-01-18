Logo
Danilovic makes epic comeback to knock out Venus Williams at Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2026 Serbia's Olga Danilovic celebrates after winning her first round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
18 Jan 2026 07:30PM
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 : Olga Danilovic beat Venus Williams 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 at the Australian Open on Sunday after the Serbian fought back from 4-0 down in the deciding set to knock the American veteran out of the tournament in the first round.

Williams, a seven-times Grand Slam champion who returned to tennis last season after a 16-month break, received a wildcard to become the oldest woman ever to compete in the singles main draw on her return to the tournament after five years.

The 45-year-old fed off the crowd early on, racing to a 2–0 lead before Danilovic recovered and broke back to level the set.

The American produced flashes of her trademark brilliance but, after missing an early set point, was pushed into a tiebreak which she won on her fourth set point with a decisive forehand winner.

Danilovic responded emphatically, storming through the second set in just 30 minutes to force a decider.

Williams surged 4–0 ahead in the final set but Danilovic fought back, levelling the set and edging a marathon ninth game with eight deuces. Serving for the match at 5–4, the Serbian closed it out as Williams sent a forehand wide.

Source: Reuters
