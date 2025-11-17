Logo
Logo

Sport

Darts-Littler set to become youngest world number one at age 18
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Darts-Littler set to become youngest world number one at age 18

Darts-Littler set to become youngest world number one at age 18

Darts - 2025 Premier League - Newcastle - Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Britain - March 27, 2025 Luke Littler reacts during his semi final match against Rob Cross REUTERS/Lee Smith

17 Nov 2025 01:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Darts world champion Luke Littler is set to become the sport's youngest world number one at 18 after Sunday's 16-9 win over Danny Noppert in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

England's Littler, who became the sport's youngest world champion in January when he was 17, will top the global rankings of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) regardless of the result of the final against Luke Humphries, the current world number one, set for later on Sunday.

"It has not even been two years that I've been on the tour and I'm already world number one. That is job done... but there is a bigger match tonight," Littler told Sky Sports.

Michael van Gerwen, who lost to Littler in this year's World Championship final, was previously the youngest world number one in the sport, having topped the PDC world rankings at age 24 in 2014.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement