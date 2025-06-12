De Bruyne joins Italian champions Napoli after Man City exit

Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has joined Serie A champions Napoli as a free agent on Thursday, following the end of his glittering 10-year spell at Manchester City.

De Bruyne lifted 19 trophies at City since his 2015 move from German side VfL Wolfsburg — a haul that includes six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season twice.

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, the 33-year-old's contract at City expired at the end of the recently-concluded season.

"Kevin is proud to be one of us!," Napoli posted on social media platform X.

The Belgium captain featured in 40 matches in all competitions for City last campaign, scoring six goals and providing eight assists and helping them qualify for next season's Champions League, after being sidelined by a thigh injury in September.

Injuries had limited his appearances in the last two seasons.

De Bruyne made 422 appearances in all competitions for City, netting 108 times and registering 177 assists. He has the second-most assists in Premier League history with 119, behind Ryan Giggs (162).

Napoli won their second Serie A title in three years after a tight race with Inter Milan.