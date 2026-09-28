Defender Le Normand replaces injured Garcia in Spain squad

Sept 27 : Defender Robin Le Normand has been called up to Spain's squad to replace the injured Eric Garcia, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Sunday.

Barcelona defender Garcia withdrew from the line-up for Spain's 3-2 victory over England at Wembley on Saturday after suffering an injury during the warm-up.

"Atletico Madrid player Robin Le Normand replaces Eric Garcia in the Spanish national team camp," the RFEF said in a statement.

"The FC Barcelona centre-back felt some discomfort in his left knee and, after the tests carried out, it has been decided to withdraw him from the squad due to the proximity of the upcoming international matches, thus avoiding any risk and preserving the player's health," it added.

The 29-year-old Le Normand, who has won 27 caps for Spain, missed the country's World Cup-winning campaign in June and July.

Garcia, 25, was part of the victorious squad and made his only appearance of the tournament in the final against Argentina.

Spain host Croatia on Tuesday and the Czech Republic on October 3 before travelling to face Croatia three days later in Nations League Group A3.