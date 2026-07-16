Defending champion Alcaraz set for Cincinnati return

July 16 : Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has entered next month’s Cincinnati Open as he targets a return from a wrist injury, tournament organisers said.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, was unable to defend his French Open crown and also missed Wimbledon as he continued his recovery.

But the world number three is set to defend his title in Cincinnati in August, marking his return for the first time since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April.

Alcaraz won last year's Cincinnati Open title after Jannik Sinner retired from the final and will be aiming to regain momentum ahead of the defence of his U.S. Open crown.

World number one Jannik Sinner will also compete in Cincinnati.

The Italian has won all five ATP Masters 1000 events played this year and successfully defended his Wimbledon crown this month, with Alcaraz sidelined by injury.

Sinner, who beat the Spaniard in last year's final to become the first Italian man to win a Wimbledon singles title, joined an elite group of players to retain the title in the professional era at this year's tournament.

The Cincinnati Open will be held from Aug. 13-23.