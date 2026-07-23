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Defending champion Johnson-Thompson withdraws from Commonwealth Games
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Defending champion Johnson-Thompson withdraws from Commonwealth Games

Defending champion Johnson-Thompson withdraws from Commonwealth Games
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 800m Heptathlon Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 20, 2025 Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the heptathlon REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Defending champion Johnson-Thompson withdraws from Commonwealth Games
Sep 20, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) celebrates after placing third the womens heptathlon at National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
23 Jul 2026 10:56PM
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July 23 : Defending heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games, which begin in Glasgow later on Thursday, as she continues her recovery from injury and prioritises next month's European Championships.

The 33-year-old won gold for England at the 2018 Gold Coast Games and the 2022 Birmingham Games, and also claimed silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"I'm gutted to have to pull out of this year's Commonwealth Games," Johnson-Thompson posted on Instagram. "I was so looking forward to competing on home soil and having the chance to defend my Commonwealth title!

"Although the injury I picked up earlier this season has improved, I haven't been able to get back to the level I need to compete at my best.

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"After discussing it with my team, we've made the difficult decision to focus on giving myself the best chance of being ready for the European Championships, so working very hard to be there later this season.

"Missing a championship is never easy, but I know it's the right decision. I can't wait to be back competing again soon."

Johnson-Thompson is one of nine athletes to withdraw from England's athletics squad, Team England said in a statement.

Fellow Olympic medallists Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Amber Anning are also among the notable absentees.

The Commonwealth Games will run from Thursday to August 2, while the European Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 10-16 in Birmingham.

Source: Reuters
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