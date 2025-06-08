Logo
Sport

Depay, Dumfries earn Netherlands 2-0 win in Finland
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group G - Finland v Netherlands - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - June 7, 2025 Netherlands' Nathan Ake and Virgil van Dijk in action with Finland's Nikolai Alho MARKKU ULANDER/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group G - Finland v Netherlands - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - June 7, 2025 Netherlands' Memphis Depay scores their first goal MARKKU ULANDER/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group G - Finland v Netherlands - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - June 7, 2025 Netherlands fans in the stands MARKKU ULANDER/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
08 Jun 2025 04:45AM
HELSINKI : The Netherlands kicked off their World Cup qualification campaign with a comfortable victory as goals from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries secured a 2-0 away win over Finland on Saturday.

Depay profited from a defensive error to give the Dutch the lead inside six minutes, and Dumfries added a second with a neat finish at the back post midway through the first half.

The Netherlands moved third in Group G with three points, behind leaders Poland, who have won both their games, and Finland who have four points from three matches.

The group winners advance to next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the second-placed side will enter a 16-team playoff competition to decide four additional places at the finals.

Source: Reuters
