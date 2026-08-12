Depay says Corinthians breached agreement after opting not to extend his contract

Aug 12 : Netherlands international Memphis Depay said on Tuesday that Brazilian club Corinthians had breached an agreement by opting not to extend his contract.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward joined Corinthians on a two-year contract in 2024, winning the Copa do Brasil in 2025 and the Supercopa do Brasil this year. He made 79 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions.

"This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided however to breach this engagement," Depay wrote on social media.

"I didn't want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly in order to preserve my interests.

"In the upcoming days I will speak publicly but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned."

Corinthians did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Sao Paulo-based club, who are seventh in Brazil's Serie A, said earlier that the decision not to extend the 32-year-old's contract was due to finances.

"It became clear that taking on a new commitment of this magnitude would not be compatible with the financial balance we need to preserve to ensure the institution's sustainability," they added.

"We recognise that this was a difficult decision, but it was undoubtedly necessary for the future of Corinthians."

The club added that their president, Osmar Stabile, would hold a press conference to address the decision.