Depoortere shines as France labour to 34-21 win over Fiji

BORDEAUX, France :France had Nicolas Depoortere and the boot of Thomas Ramos to thank as they spluttered to an unconvincing 34-21 victory over Fiji in their second Autumn international on Saturday, recovering after letting a 21-0 lead slip.

One week after being humbled 32-17 at the Stade de France by world champions South Africa, Fabien Galthie’s side showed attacking flair in the first half before being overpowered by Fiji, who were seen off by two Ramos penalties and a late try by centre Depoortere, his second of the game.

France’s other points came from tries by Julien Marchand and Charles Ollivon and the boot of Ramos, while Fiji mounted their comeback through tries by Kalaveti Ravouvou, Selestino Ravutaumada, Jiuta Wainiqolo and conversions from Simione Kuruvoli.

Les Bleus will conclude their Autumn series against Australia at the Stade de France next Saturday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We made a very good start by doing very simple things, but then we released the ball too quickly and gave them possession," scrumhalf Maxime Lucu said.

“And we have not been good at defending when under pressure.”

French winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey said Fiji were an unpredictable side.

"We wanted to make a good start after last weekend's game but then we kind of lost the plot but still managed to power through. They have a very talented backline, it's their strong point," he said.

His team mate Ollivon disagreed.

"I don't think he's defended against the Fiji pack," he joked.

While France will be happy to snap a four-test losing streak, they have not shown the confidence that made them Six Nations champions this year.

DEPOORTERE CLAIMS EARLY TRY

Pierre-Louis Barassi broke the line at speed and fed Depoortere for France’s first try between early on and the hosts were helped when Ravutaumada was sin-binned for a shoulder-to-head tackle on Barassi.

Les Bleus took full advantage with the forward pack sending in Marchand to touch down.

France moved 21-0 ahead when Depoortere produced a stunning run, cutting across field to outflank the defence before releasing Bielle-Biarrey. The Bordeaux winger smartly slipped the ball inside to Ollivon, who surged over with two defenders hanging off him.

Fiji's Ravouvou burst straight through a ruck, shrugging off tackles before beating Maxime Lucu, who collided with one of the posts, and touching down, hauling his team back into the match.

France were guilty of far too many errors as the Fijians drove forward again and Muntz got his arms free to feed Ravutaumada who smashed through three tackles before crossing the line.

The hosts were suddenly under huge pressure and cracked in the opening minutes of the second half when Muntz shifted the ball to Wainiqolo, who stayed on his feet through two tackles to score.

France’s pressure was eventually too much, however, and Ramos slotted over two penalties to put them ahead again before Depoortere powered through and brushed off two tackles after being set up by Ramos.