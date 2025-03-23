Deschamps demands technical improvement as France seek to overturn Croatia deficit

France's midfield must improve their passing and be more creative as they look to undo a 2-0 Nations League quarter-final defeat by Croatia when the sides meet in the return leg in Paris on Sunday, manager Didier Deschamps said.

Croatia's Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic scored in their first leg win on Thursday, with France putting in a below-par performance.

"The midfield can be more creative, in absolute terms. But what we lacked above all was technical accuracy. Starting with our passing," Deschamps told reporters on Saturday.

"I'm not going to say who will start tomorrow and how. But it's a question of balance, which we didn't have in the first leg... They were semi-finalists at the last World Cup and the last Nations League. They're a very good team.

"Some may say that they have older players, but that doesn't stop them from performing very well. I've even congratulated (Zlatko) Dalic, my counterpart, because since he took over, he's kept this team at the highest level."

The winners will face either defending champions Spain or the Netherlands in the semi-finals in June, with France facing an uphill battle to ensure their progression to the last four.

They will need talisman Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders if they are to progress.

The 26-year-old, who has 87 caps, is back in the French squad for the first time since September after being left out of the team's Nations League fixtures in October and November following his move to Real Madrid in July.

Mbappe failed to assert himself in the first leg, but Deschamps said he was happy with the forward's effort, adding: "Kylian is very good, he's on form.

"He wasn't very effective. But I found him involved on the pitch, available, making a lot of effort. He had a magnificent save from the Croatian keeper. He's involved as captain and he's taking on his role."

The French manager added that Olympique de Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot is unlikely to feature on Sunday due to a calf injury.