From desperation to confidence, Sabalenka flips the script

NEW YORK, Sept 10 : Aryna Sabalenka said she had been desperate to get a grip on a season that was threatening to spiral out of control after the world number one beat Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 on Thursday to book a spot in the U.S. Open final.

The top seed had not reached the final of any tournament since completing the "Sunshine Double" in March and arrived at Flushing Meadows with major questions about her form.

But she has silenced those doubts with a clinical campaign in New York, beating Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals before taking down the top American Pegula.

She now stands on the brink of completing a rare "three-peat" at the hardcourt major in her fourth straight trip to the championship match on Saturday.

"I just love New York," said Sabalenka, whose last Grand Slam triumph came at Flushing Meadows last year.

"I love being here, and I love the energy of the city. I think that's what drives me. That's what really inspires me and pushes me to keep going."

That the semi-final win came against Pegula - who triumphed in their last meeting only three months ago in Berlin - seemed to sweeten the victory for Sabalenka.

"I was super desperate. I lost a tough match on grass against Jess, and I wasn't really performing well in the middle part of the season," she said.

"So it kind of like feels for me, talking about Grand Slams, like a last push of the season. I wanted it badly to go to the finals, and of course, I want to go all the way.

"The mentality was just I'm ready. I'm ready for whatever it's going to take to get the win."

She now commands the longest hard-court Grand Slam final streak of all time, reaching her eighth in a row in a run that dates back to her maiden major title win at the 2023 Australian Open.

"I feel confident," said Sabalenka. "I feel mentally and physically really strong right now."