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Detry sets clubhouse lead as Open begins, Scheffler on a charge
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Detry sets clubhouse lead as Open begins, Scheffler on a charge

Detry sets clubhouse lead as Open begins, Scheffler on a charge
Golf - The 154th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Britain - July 16, 2026 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. in action during the first round REUTERS/Phil Noble
Detry sets clubhouse lead as Open begins, Scheffler on a charge
Jul 16, 2026; Southport, ENG; Thomas Detry plays his tee shot on hole 9 during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Detry sets clubhouse lead as Open begins, Scheffler on a charge
Golf - The 154th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Britain - July 16, 2026 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. during the first round REUTERS/Phil Noble
Detry sets clubhouse lead as Open begins, Scheffler on a charge
Golf - LIV Golf - Andalucia - Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain - June 7, 2026 4Aces GC's Thomas Detry plays out from the bunker during the final round REUTERS/Jon Nazca
16 Jul 2026 01:52PM (Updated: 16 Jul 2026 07:39PM)
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SOUTHPORT, England, July 16 : Belgium's Thomas Detry set the early clubhouse lead at the 154th British Open on Thursday with a three-under 67 under sunny skies at Royal Birkdale.

Detry, out in the opening group, took advantage of tranquil conditions to card four birdies and just one dropped shot.

• The opening tee shot was struck by Royal Birkdale member Matthew Baldwin at 0535GMT.

• World number one Scottie Scheffler, bidding to become the first man since Padraig Harrington in 2008 to retain the title, made a stunning start and was four under after six holes of his opening round.

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• Scheffler was playing alongside fellow American Bryson DeChambeau who also picked up a couple of early birdies.

• Local favourite Tommy Fleetwood attracted large galleries and was one under early in his round.

• World number two Rory McIlroy will begin his campaign alongside 2024 champion Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick at 3:15 p.m. (1415 GMT).

• McIlroy is chasing a seventh major title. His sole Open win came 12 years ago at Royal Liverpool.

• Heatwave conditions in the UK have baked the Royal Birkdale course, making the fairways hard and fast.

Source: Reuters
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