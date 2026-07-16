Detry sets clubhouse lead as Open begins, Scheffler on a charge

SOUTHPORT, England, July 16 : Belgium's Thomas Detry set the early clubhouse lead at the 154th British Open on Thursday with a three-under 67 under sunny skies at Royal Birkdale.

Detry, out in the opening group, took advantage of tranquil conditions to card four birdies and just one dropped shot.

• The opening tee shot was struck by Royal Birkdale member Matthew Baldwin at 0535GMT.

• World number one Scottie Scheffler, bidding to become the first man since Padraig Harrington in 2008 to retain the title, made a stunning start and was four under after six holes of his opening round.

• Scheffler was playing alongside fellow American Bryson DeChambeau who also picked up a couple of early birdies.

• Local favourite Tommy Fleetwood attracted large galleries and was one under early in his round.

• World number two Rory McIlroy will begin his campaign alongside 2024 champion Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick at 3:15 p.m. (1415 GMT).

• McIlroy is chasing a seventh major title. His sole Open win came 12 years ago at Royal Liverpool.

• Heatwave conditions in the UK have baked the Royal Birkdale course, making the fairways hard and fast.