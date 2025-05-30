Di Maria returns to boyhood club Rosario Central

(This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous word in paragraph four)

BUENOS AIRES :Argentine forward Angel Di Maria will return to his homeland to play for his boyhood club Rosario Central, the Argentine Primera Division club announced on Thursday.

"Our history together has more pages to write. Welcome home," the Rosario-based club said alongside a video posted on X.

The 37-year-old Di Maria, who retired from international soccer last year, began his career at Rosario Central in 2005 before joining Benfica in 2007.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He then moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St Germain, and Juventus, before rejoining Benfica again in 2023.

Di Maria won 30 titles during his time in Europe, along with six international honours with Argentina, including two Copa America titles, the 2022 World Cup and the 2008 Olympic Games.

The winger will join Rosario Central after Benfica's participation in next month's Club World Cup in the United States, where the Portuguese club are in Group C alongside Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors and Auckland City.

(Report by Ramiro Scandolo, writing by Janina Nuno Rios; Editing by Javier Leira and Christian Radnedge)