Disco helmets and blue Ferraris; F1 gets into Miami groove

MIAMI :Formula One teams are no strangers to revamping car liveries for the American races, and the drivers for changing helmet designs, but there are some colourful changes for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Perhaps the most head-turning facelift is the traditional all-red Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc being given a lick of blue and white paint in a nod to its one-year anniversary with title sponsor HP.

The drivers have got in on the act too with blue and white racing overalls.

The new look, if only for a one-off race, has not been universally popular, however. One comment to Ferrari’s social media post linking to the livery likened it to 'putting pineapple on a pizza'.

Up and down the F1 grid there are changes for a race that likes to make a splash and draws a steady flow of celebrities from music, sport and the movies.

Racing Bulls unveiled a magenta livery at an event on Wednesday night at a Miami Beach club, the wraps taken off the new venture on a floating pontoon by drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson.

It ties in with a new Red Bull white peach-flavoured drink with the team’s F1 drivers also wearing magenta racing overalls all weekend and the team’s garage having a similar colour overhaul.

Kick Sauber have gone with what they described as a 'celebration of Miami’s creative spirit' with paint thrown over their cars as a nod to the city’s art scene.

The drivers also have their own individual twists for the weekend.

The shimmering disco ball helmet worn by McLaren's Lando Norris is arguably the most eye catching headwear while both Mercedes drivers are bedecked in pink to tie in with sponsor Adidas’ new summer collection.

Williams driver Alex Albon is hard to miss around the circuit at the Hard Rock Stadium with an all-orange look to his helmet while Esteban Ocon, of Haas, has gone for cartoons over his own helmet.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)