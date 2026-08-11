Logo
Logo

Sport

Disney wins global streaming rights for Formula E races
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Disney wins global streaming rights for Formula E races

Disney wins global streaming rights for Formula E races

FILE PHOTO: Disney+ logo is seen in this illustration taken August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Aug 2026 10:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 11 : Disney said on Tuesday it had signed a multi-year deal to stream all-electric Formula E races globally across 144 territories on Disney+, with races also available on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Demand for live sports programming is seen as key for the media industry as it draws young fans in and helps keep streaming subscribers engaged for months with regular events.

• The new 2026-27 season will feature 21 rounds across 13 events, taking Formula E to cities including Jeddah, Austin, Miami, Monaco and Mexico City. The campaign begins on December 18 in Jeddah and concludes with the final round in Tokyo on July 25 next year.

• The new agreements add to Disney's sports portfolio that includes select LALIGA football rights, NBA games and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Majority-owned by Liberty Global, Formula E is planning to debut its next-generation electric vehicle, GEN4, which the league describes as "the debut of the fastest and most technologically advanced electric racing car ever built."

• The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

• The league said it will maintain its broadcast TV partnerships.

• Formula E previously partnered with CBS Sports, with races airing across CBS, Paramount+ and The Roku Channel in the United States.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement