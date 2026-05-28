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Distraught Rayo players rue missed chances in Conference League final loss to Palace
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Distraught Rayo players rue missed chances in Conference League final loss to Palace

Distraught Rayo players rue missed chances in Conference League final loss to Palace
Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - Final - Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 27, 2026 Crystal Palace players give Rayo Vallecano a guard of honour as they receive their runners up medals after they lost the UEFA Conference League final REUTERS/Maryam Majd
28 May 2026 06:33AM
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LEIPZIG, Germany May 27 : Distraught Rayo Vallecano players apologised to supporters after their bid for a first European trophy fell short following a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday.

The Madrid side narrowly missed out on a historic triumph in Leipzig, with midfielder Isi Palazon reduced to tears despite what had been a memorable continental run.

“We just couldn’t put the finishing touch on it,” Palazon told Movistar Plus. “Next year we’ll bounce back and bring joy to these people who’ve made a huge financial sacrifice to be here. We weren’t clinical, and we have to accept the defeat.”

Travelling Rayo fans remained in the stands after the final whistle to applaud their players, who stood dejected on the pitch.

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Captain Oscar Valentin said Palace’s physical approach had made it difficult for his side to impose themselves.

“The team gave their all, but we were never comfortable,” Valentin said. “They were very physical and tough for us. Reaching the final is a gift, but we’re gutted because it felt within reach. I’m speechless for these fans.”

Veteran midfielder Oscar Trejo urged the team to take pride in their unexpected run to the final, despite the disappointment.

“It hurts terribly because the team gave everything,” Trejo said. “We feel even more for the fans. They spent all their money on this trip, and it’s a shame we couldn’t take the cup home.”

(Writing by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarar)

Source: Reuters
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