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Djokovic falls in Cincinnati heat in first match since Wimbledon
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Djokovic falls in Cincinnati heat in first match since Wimbledon

Djokovic falls in Cincinnati heat in first match since Wimbledon
Aug 15, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) wipes his head after a point against Thiago Agustín Tirante (ARG) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Djokovic falls in Cincinnati heat in first match since Wimbledon
Aug 15, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) serves against Thiago Agustín Tirante (ARG) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Djokovic falls in Cincinnati heat in first match since Wimbledon
Aug 15, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Thiago Agustín Tirante (ARG) leaps as he attempts to return a shot against Novak Djokovic (SRB) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Djokovic falls in Cincinnati heat in first match since Wimbledon
Aug 15, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Thiago Agustín Tirante (ARG) meets with Novak Djokovic (SRB) after their match during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Djokovic falls in Cincinnati heat in first match since Wimbledon
Aug 15, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts as Thiago Agustín Tirante (ARG) is unable to return a shot during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
16 Aug 2026 06:12AM
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Aug 15 : Thiago Agustin Tirante rallied past Novak Djokovic 2-6 6-4 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday, as the Serbian struggled in the heat and required a medical timeout in a disappointing U.S. Open tune-up.

Playing his first match since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat by Jannik Sinner, Djokovic swept through the opening set of the second-round match before the stifling humidity began to affect him early in the second. 

The 39-year-old dropped to his knees during an 18-minute third game that featured nine deuces and 24 points. He received treatment to help cool him down after holding serve.

Djokovic offered little resistance on return for the rest of the set, seemingly focused on reaching the decider, and emerged from the locker room for the third in a change of clothes, looking sharper.

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But with the pair level at 4-4, Djokovic made a string of uncharacteristic errors, ending with a volley into the net that gave Tirante the decisive break.

The 50th-ranked Argentine served out the match to secure the biggest win of his career and set up a third-round meeting with Spain's Martin Landaluce.

"I'm thinking about my family and my friends who are in Argentina right now," he said. 

"They are in Argentina, but they are in my heart as well." 

Djokovic will look to regroup before the U.S. Open, where he will seek a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Source: Reuters
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