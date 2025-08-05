Logo
Djokovic pulls out of Cincinnati ahead of US Open
Djokovic pulls out of Cincinnati ahead of US Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 11, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

05 Aug 2025 03:57AM
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open for the second consecutive year, tournament organisers confirmed to U.S. media on Monday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has opted out of the U.S. Open warm-up tournament following consecutive semi-final exits at the French Open and Wimbledon, where he was defeated on both occasions by world number one Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic also withdrew from Cincinnati last year as defending champion not long after his triumph in the singles event at the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. Open will take place from August 24 to September 7 in New York City.

Source: Reuters
