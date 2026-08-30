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Djokovic says early exit in Cincinnati helped him prepare for US Open
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Djokovic says early exit in Cincinnati helped him prepare for US Open

Djokovic says early exit in Cincinnati helped him prepare for US Open

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 25, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his mixed doubles round of 16 match with Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka against Britain's Henry Patten and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

30 Aug 2026 06:30AM
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Aug 29 : Novak Djokovic said he is never satisfied with early losses but that his second-round exit at the Cincinnati Open gave him extra time to prepare for the U.S. Open, where he will chase a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown.

The world number five fell to Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante in Cincinnati after struggling in the heat and requiring a medical timeout. 

"I don't like early losses anywhere, to be honest, but it gave me time to be preparing for the U.S. Open in a most adequate way," the 39-year-old Serbian told reporters in Flushing Meadows on Saturday. 

He said he had a couple weeks to train and get his body and mind "into the right state" heading into New York. 

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"If you ask me if I'm prepared, I feel like I am, as best as I can be, but it's different training and then getting out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and playing best-of-five (sets)," Djokovic said. 

"The opening matches are always for me, particularly in the last few years, quite challenging," he added. "So hopefully I can overcome the first hurdle and build from there."

Djokovic also said he was proud to be appearing at his 20th U.S. Open, which he has won four times. 

"Obviously longevity was always one of the goals when I was younger, trying to have long career, trying to have more shots at Grand Slams, and stay healthy long enough so that I can perform for as many years as possible," he said. 

Fourth seed Djokovic will open campaign against Argentine Mariano Navone.

Source: Reuters
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