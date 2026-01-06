Djokovic withdraws from Australian Open warm-up in Adelaide

SYDNEY, Jan ‌6 : Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Australian Open warm-up tournament in Adelaide to focus on being ready for the year's first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

The ‌24-times major champion, who won ‌the Adelaide International in 2023, made the announcement in a statement on social media.

"To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately I'm not quite physically ready ‍to compete in the Adelaide International next week," the 38-year-old Serbian said.

"It's personally very disappointing to me, as I have such ​great memories of ‌winning the title there.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"My focus is now on my preparation for ​the Australian Open and I look forward ⁠to arriving in Melbourne ‌soon and seeing all the ​tennis fans in Australia."

Djokovic will be bidding for an 11th Australian Open ‍crown and record 25th Grand Slam title ⁠at Melbourne Park. The tournament runs from ​January 18 ‌to February 1.