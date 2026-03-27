Djokovic withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters

March 27 : Two-times champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The 38-year-old Serb pulled out of the clay-court event after also withdrawing from the ongoing Miami Open with a right shoulder injury.

Djokovic last competed at Indian Wells earlier this month, where he was beaten by defending champion Jack Draper in the round of 16.

The 24-times Grand Slam winner captured the Monte-Carlo Masters titles in 2013 and 2015.

American world number seven Taylor Fritz also withdrew from the tournament due to injury on Thursday.

The 2026 edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters is scheduled to run from April 5-12, with world number one Carlos Alcaraz set to defend his title.