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Djokovic withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters
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Djokovic withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters

Djokovic withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the men's singles final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

27 Mar 2026 11:35PM
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March 27 : Two-times champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The 38-year-old Serb pulled out of the clay-court event after also withdrawing from the ongoing Miami Open with a right shoulder injury.

Djokovic last competed at Indian Wells earlier this month, where he was beaten by defending champion Jack Draper in the round of 16.

The 24-times Grand Slam winner captured the Monte-Carlo Masters titles in 2013 and 2015.

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American world number seven Taylor Fritz also withdrew from the tournament due to injury on Thursday.

The 2026 edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters is scheduled to run from April 5-12, with world number one Carlos Alcaraz set to defend his title.

Source: Reuters
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