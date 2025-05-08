DMac back as Chiefs and Crusaders battle it out for Super Rugby top spot

The Waikato Chiefs travel to Christchurch to take on the Canterbury Crusaders in a blockbuster clash on Saturday which will decide which of the teams tops the standings heading into the final couple of weeks of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

For all the increased competitiveness of the Australian and Pacific islands teams this season, the New Zealand heavyweights look likely to keep the Super Rugby title on the western shores of the Tasman Sea for another year.

The Chiefs, runners-up for the last two years, have set the pace since the start of the season but suffered a 35-17 reverse at the hands of the Wellington Hurricanes last week to remain ahead of the Crusaders only on points difference.

The 12-times champion Crusaders, who had a bye in the last round, have enjoyed a marked resurgence after missing the playoffs in 2024 and a trip to Christchurch Stadium is once again one of the toughest assignments in rugby.

All Blacks playmaker Damian McKenzie returns for the Chiefs after missing two rounds with a hand injury and Wallace Sititi, World Rugby's breakout player of 2024, gets his first start of the season at number eight.

"The Crusaders are a class team, have a formidable record at home, and look back to their best," said Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan.

"We're really looking forward to locking horns. We got taught a lesson last week and we haven't shied away from where our shortcomings were."

All Blacks centre Braydon Ennor returns from a long injury layoff to strengthen the Crusaders' midfield while world-class outside back Sevu Reece is back on the left wing.

The Crusaders were forced to select a new flyhalf after losing Taha Kemara for the season to a knee injury and have gone for the youth of Rivez Reihana over the experience of Australian James O'Connor, who will start on the bench.

"The Chiefs will be disappointed in their performance over the weekend, and they'll come here and want to be brutal, they're proud men and they'll come here determined," warned coach Rob Penney.

The ACT Brumbies, again Australia's standard bearers, will leapfrog the losing team from the Christchurch clash and move into second place if they can overcome the Western Force in Perth in Saturday's second match.

The Force, who will celebrate their 20th anniversary at the game, stunned the Brumbies in Canberra in round two but have dropped out of the playoffs spots after going without a win in their last three games.

"We've seen this year the Force are a much better team than last year," said the ever-cautious Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.

"They've got some really good players in key positions and they're putting it together on the field when it matters."

The fourth-placed Queensland Reds could also make up ground on the leaders on Friday if they can become the first team to beat the ninth-placed New South Wales Waratahs at their Sydney home this season.

The Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika, who occupy fifth and sixth place in the standings, have a bye in round 13, offering the reigning champions Auckland Blues a chance to move up from seventh and into the playoff spots.

All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf when the Blues travel to face the Fijian Drua in sweltering heat, and potentially tropical rain, on Friday night in Suva.