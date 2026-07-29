Domenicali positive on future F1 engine package

LONDON, July 29 : Formula One should have a plan in place by the end of the year for the next set of engine rules from 2030 or 2031, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the Italian responded to driver criticism of the power units introduced this year and said fans were enjoying the racing, with grands prix sold out and television audiences increasing.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the governing FIA, is pushing for a move to V8 engines running on sustainable fuel from 2031, and possibly a year earlier if there is agreement, and ditching the current turbo hybrid V6s.

The FIA has the final say on the technical regulations and can impose its will if there is no other agreement.

"I think that the main target of the future regulation is to keep things as simple as possible," said Domenicali. "To bring Formula One to a lighter class (of car), with a sustainable fuel, with of course electrification, and give the chance to the drivers, above all, in a certain mode to push as hard as they can.

"And I do believe that within the end of this year, we are going to be in a position to have a package ready to be discussed."

TWO OPTIONS

Domenicali said there were two options: to wait until the end of the current cycle in 2031 and face a situation where the FIA could present something totally different. Or all parties reaching a consensus well before then.

"I think there are a lot of good talks here," he said. "Going ahead now, there are a lot of different angles that everyone is pushing for different reasons. But within the end of the year we are going to be in a position to have the right package for the future."

Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, Honda and Red Bull are the current engine manufacturers with General Motors also planning to supply the Cadillac team with their own.

The 2026 engines have a nominal 50-50 split between electric and internal combustion, with drivers unhappy at having to manage energy during a lap and being unable to go flat out as before.

The FIA announced agreement in June on a package of rule changes to reduce the electric power element in 2027 and 2028, when the split will become 60-40 in favour of internal combustion.