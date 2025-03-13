Domenicali to remain F1 CEO through 2029

LONDON : Stefano Domenicali will remain at the helm of Formula One until at least the end of 2029 after being handed a five-year contract extension by the sport's commercial rights holders Liberty Media.

The announcement was made by Formula One on Wednesday ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend.

The 59-year-old Italian, a former Ferrari team principal and Lamborghini CEO, has been chief executive since he took over from American Chase Carey in 2021.

Formula One said it had seen "incredible growth and increased interest and demand for its races around the world."

"Stefano has been an excellent steward of the business, building on its successful foundation and accelerating Formula One's rate of growth both commercially and in fan engagement," said Liberty Media CEO Derek Chang.