Doping-Chepngetich retains women's marathon world record despite three-year ban

Kenya's women's marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich was banned for three years on Thursday after she admitted to anti-doping rule violations but her 2:09:56 mark will remain on the books as it was set before her positive test.

Chepngetich, who smashed the record in Chicago last October, was provisionally suspended in July this year by the Athletics Integrity Unit after Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) was detected in a sample collected from the Kenyan athlete on March 14.

The sample revealed an HCTZ concentration of 3,800ng/mL, far above the World Anti-Doping Agency's minimum reporting limit of 20ng/mL.

Chepngetich initially denied any wrongdoing and could not explain the positive result despite an AIU investigation, which included analysis of her medications, supplements and phone data.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

CHEPNGETICH CHANGES EXPLANATION FOR POSITIVE TEST

However, on July 31, two weeks after Chepngetich was suspended, she changed her explanation, saying she had unknowingly taken her housemaid's medication, which contained HCTZ, while ill.

The AIU said HCTZ is used clinically to treat fluid retention and hypertension, adding that diuretics may be abused to mask the presence in urine of other prohibited substances.

The AIU said Chepngetich's actions were reckless and indirectly intentional rather than accidental, initially applying a four-year sanction.

However, Chepngetich's early admission earned her a one-year reduction, resulting in a three-year ban issued on September 10.

"The case regarding the positive test for HCTZ has been resolved but the AIU will continue to investigate the suspicious material recovered from Chepngetich's phone to determine if any other violations have occurred," AIU head Brett Clothier said in a statement.

"In the meantime, all Chepngetich's achievements and records pre-dating the 14 March 2025 sample stand."