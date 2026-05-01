Logo
Logo

Sport

Dorgeles strikes late as Braga edge Freiburg 2-1 in Europa League semi-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Dorgeles strikes late as Braga edge Freiburg 2-1 in Europa League semi-final

Dorgeles strikes late as Braga edge Freiburg 2-1 in Europa League semi-final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - S.C. Braga v SC Freiburg - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - April 30, 2026 S.C. Braga's Mario Dorgeles scores their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Dorgeles strikes late as Braga edge Freiburg 2-1 in Europa League semi-final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - S.C. Braga v SC Freiburg - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - April 30, 2026 S.C. Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar misses a penalty kick, saved by SC Freiburg's Noah Atubolu REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Dorgeles strikes late as Braga edge Freiburg 2-1 in Europa League semi-final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - S.C. Braga v SC Freiburg - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - April 30, 2026 SC Freiburg's Philipp Treu in action with S.C. Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Dorgeles strikes late as Braga edge Freiburg 2-1 in Europa League semi-final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - S.C. Braga v SC Freiburg - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - April 30, 2026 S.C. Braga's Demir Ege Tiknaz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Rita Franca
Dorgeles strikes late as Braga edge Freiburg 2-1 in Europa League semi-final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - S.C. Braga v SC Freiburg - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - April 30, 2026 S.C. Braga fans display a tifo in the stands before the match REUTERS/Rita Franca
01 May 2026 05:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRAGA, Portugal, April 30 : Mario Dorgeles struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner to give Braga a 2-1 win over Freiburg in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday, giving the Portuguese hosts a slender advantage for next week's return fixture in Germany.

Braga, the first Portuguese club to feature in a continental semi-final since 2014,  are seeking to reach the Europa League final again, 15 years after their defeat by Porto, while Freiburg have already rewritten club history this campaign after never previously progressing beyond the round of 16.

Cheered on by loud home fans, Braga took an early lead through Demir Ege Tiknaz, who converted a Victor Gomez delivery with a close-range finish in the eighth minute.

The visitors responded in the 16th minute through a composed Vincenzo Grifo finish, following a Braga lapse in midfield that allowed Jan-Niklas Beste to charge clear and provide the assist.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Braga missed a chance to lead at the interval after Philipp Lienhart fouled Gustaf Lagerbielke in the area but Rodrigo Zalazar’s stoppage-time penalty was expertly saved by goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

A physical second half appeared destined for a stalemate until the dying moments when Dorgeles pounced on a loose ball to score from close range after Atubolu spilled a long-distance strike.

The second leg will be played next Thursday at Stadion am Wolfswinkel, before the final takes place at Istanbul’s Besiktas Park on May 20 where the winners will face either Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement