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Dortmund beat Stuttgart 1-0 to go top of Bundesliga
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Dortmund beat Stuttgart 1-0 to go top of Bundesliga

Dortmund beat Stuttgart 1-0 to go top of Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - September 19, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier scores their first goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dortmund beat Stuttgart 1-0 to go top of Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - September 19, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dortmund beat Stuttgart 1-0 to go top of Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - September 19, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dortmund beat Stuttgart 1-0 to go top of Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - September 19, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck and Konstantinos Karetsas celebrate after the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dortmund beat Stuttgart 1-0 to go top of Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - September 19, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer in action with VfB Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch REUTERS/Heiko Becker
20 Sep 2026 02:45AM
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Sept 19 : Maximilian Beier struck the only goal as Borussia Dortmund beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 on Saturday to go into the international break in top spot in Germany's Bundesliga.

Dortmund have a perfect 12 points from four games to give them a two-point lead over Bayern Munich and Freiburg.

After struggling to break down their hosts in a scoreless first half, Dortmund brought Jobe Bellingham off the bench in the 62nd minute to shake things up, and he delivered eight minutes later by driving the ball into the centre for Beier to score from close range. 

Stuttgart stormed forward looking for an equaliser, but the visitors’ defence held firm, condemning the hosts to their third defeat in four league games this season.

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There was no boost for Borussia Moenchengladbach following the sacking of coach Eugen Polanski six days ago as they slumped to their fourth loss of the season in a 4-3 defeat at home to Mainz 05. 

Former ⁠Mainz ​05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte was handed the reins at Moenchengladbach on an interim basis following the sacking of Polanski, but the change had little effect despite Florian Neuhaus giving the home side the lead in the 11th minute. 

Phillip Tietz equalised seven minutes later and Mainz went on to score three more goals, taking the total conceded by Moenchengladbach in the league to 16 in their four games so far. 

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen came roaring back from two goals down to beat Augsburg 3-2, while Hamburg edged Cologne 2-1 and Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg played out a 2-2 draw.

Source: Reuters
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