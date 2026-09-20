Dortmund beat Stuttgart 1-0 to go top of Bundesliga

Sept 19 : Maximilian Beier struck the only goal as Borussia Dortmund beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 on Saturday to go into the international break in top spot in Germany's Bundesliga.

Dortmund have a perfect 12 points from four games to give them a two-point lead over Bayern Munich and Freiburg.

After struggling to break down their hosts in a scoreless first half, Dortmund brought Jobe Bellingham off the bench in the 62nd minute to shake things up, and he delivered eight minutes later by driving the ball into the centre for Beier to score from close range.

Stuttgart stormed forward looking for an equaliser, but the visitors’ defence held firm, condemning the hosts to their third defeat in four league games this season.

There was no boost for Borussia Moenchengladbach following the sacking of coach Eugen Polanski six days ago as they slumped to their fourth loss of the season in a 4-3 defeat at home to Mainz 05.

Former ⁠Mainz ​05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte was handed the reins at Moenchengladbach on an interim basis following the sacking of Polanski, but the change had little effect despite Florian Neuhaus giving the home side the lead in the 11th minute.

Phillip Tietz equalised seven minutes later and Mainz went on to score three more goals, taking the total conceded by Moenchengladbach in the league to 16 in their four games so far.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen came roaring back from two goals down to beat Augsburg 3-2, while Hamburg edged Cologne 2-1 and Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg played out a 2-2 draw.