Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga

Aug 29 : Goals from Serhou Guirassy and Giannis Konstantelias steered Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Hamburg in their Bundesliga season-opener on Saturday, while there were also wins for RB Leipzig and promoted Elversberg.

Guirassy provided a clinical finish inside the opening nine minutes to settle Dortmund, before new signing Konstantelias fired in a shot that took a deflection off a defender and into the net.

Dortmund finished the game with 10 men when Samuele Inacio received a straight red card three minutes after coming off the bench for a dangerous tackle, but were able to complete the win.

Elversberg, from a town of just 13,000 people, made a dream Bundesliga debut with a 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

They raced into an early 2-0 lead after goals from Lukas Petkov and Cole Campbell, and then added a third in the 46th minute through David Mokwa.

Leverkusen pulled a goal back 13 minutes from the end through Patrik Schick and Christian Kofane netted a second in added time.

Leipzig defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 with Ridle Baku, Antonio Nusa and Rocco Reitz all on target, the latter against his former side.

Mainz and Paderborn played to a 0-0 draw, while Tim Skarke scored a 92nd equaliser for Union Berlin in their 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The latter led 3-1 in the 67th minute thanks to Younes Ebnoutalib’s hat-trick, but could not hold on for the away win.

Thijs Dallinga scored twice in the final 18 minutes to secure a 3-2 win for Cologne over Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich started their league season on Friday with a thumping 5-1 win over Stuttgart.