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Dortmund, Elversberg stage fine comebacks, Bayern held at Schalke
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Dortmund, Elversberg stage fine comebacks, Bayern held at Schalke

Dortmund, Elversberg stage fine comebacks, Bayern held at Schalke
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - September 5, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Ethan Nwaneri celebrates after TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Albian Hajdari scores an own goal and Borussia Dortmund's third REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dortmund, Elversberg stage fine comebacks, Bayern held at Schalke
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - September 5, 2026 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Albian Hajdari scores an own goal and Borussia Dortmund's third REUTERS/Heiko Becker
05 Sep 2026 11:50PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2026 02:40AM)
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Sept 5 : Borussia Dortmund rallied from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim thanks to an own goal four minutes from time by Albian Hajdari in a thrilling Bundesliga clash on Saturday but champions Bayern Munich were held to a 0-0 draw at Schalke. 

Dortmund made it two wins from two at the start of the season but did it the hard way as Tim Lemperle and Leon Avdullahu put Hoffenheim 2-0 up 10 minutes into the second half.

Serhou Guirassy pulled one back before Fabio Silva equalised after 66 minutes and when Hajdari tried to clear a low ball in the box he succeeded only in steering it into his own net.

The victory means Dortmund coach Nico Kovac has taken 107 points from his first 50 games in charge, a club record.

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"It was a lucky win, you have to say that, especially when you win the game thanks to an own goal," Kovac said. "But it was a fantastic display of energy that shows what the team is capable of. It was a very intense game.

"We only woke up after going down 2-0. Before that, Hoffenheim played very, very well. They caused us problems and after going down 2-0, we went all out and made some good substitutions."

Bayern will rue several missed chances in the second half by Harry Kane and Luiz Diaz in their stalemate at Schalke.

Home goalkeeper Loris Karius made several outstanding saves as the visitors failed to score in a Bundesliga game for the first time since a draw at Bayer Leverkusen in February 2025.

ELVERSBERG SNATCH LATE VICTORY

Promoted Elversberg netted late for a 4-3 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach as they made it two wins from two this term in a dream start to their maiden top-flight campaign.

First-half goals from Hugo Bolin put Moenchengladbach 2-1 up at halftime with David Mokwa netting for the visitors.

Joe Scally extended the home side's advantage to 3-1 but Maurice Krattenmacher and Felix Keidel scored for Elversberg to level things up.

It got even better for the visitors when Krattenmacher fired the ball into the bottom corner in the 92nd minute to claim all three points.

Bayer Leverkusen swept to a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin to register their first points of the season. 

Ezequiel Fernandez put the home side ahead inside a minute and Facundo Medina added a second before halftime. Patrik Schick and Ibrahim Maza struck after the break.

Werder Bremen's Eren Dinkci, Niclas Fuellkrug and Marco Grull were all on target as their side made up for a heavy loss at Freiburg last weekend to beat RB Leipzig 3-1.

Maximilian Eggestein scored the only goal in the first half as Freiburg won 1-0 at Paderborn for their second win.

Source: Reuters
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