Dortmund score twice in stoppage time to beat Stuttgart 2-0

STUTTGART, Germany, April 4 : Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt scored deep in second half stoppage time to snatch a 2-0 victory at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The result kept second-placed Dortmund, on 64 points, nine behind leaders Bayern Munich following their 3-2 comeback win at Freiburg earlier on Saturday, with six matches left. Stuttgart dropped to fourth on 53, behind RB Leipzig on goal difference.

The Ruhr valley club had not beaten Stuttgart across all competitions in the previous seven matches and had to wait until the end to strike.

The hosts, battling to secure a Champions League spot next season, had the upper hand and the better chances in the first half and Dortmund remained largely toothless after the break until Adeyemi found enough space outside the box to rifle in for the lead in stoppage time.

Brandt then made the most of a fine cross by Fabio Silva to double their lead two minutes later.