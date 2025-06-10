Dortmund sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland on five-year deal

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham has completed a permanent transfer to Borussia Dortmund, the clubs said on Tuesday as the English midfielder follows in the footsteps of his elder brother Jude by signing for the Bundesliga team.

Financial details were not disclosed by the newly-promoted Premier League club but British media said Dortmund would pay an initial fee of 33 million euros ($37.70 million) for Jobe, who will play in this month's Club World Cup.

Sunderland said it was a club-record fee and that a sell-on clause was also included within the agreement while Dortmund said the England Under-21 international had signed a five-year deal.

The reported fee would make 19-year-old Jobe the second-most expensive signing made by Dortmund after they recruited Ousmane Dembele for 35 million euros in 2016.

Jobe leaves Sunderland after a two-year spell which culminated with the club, who finished fourth in the second-tier Championship, gaining promotion to the top flight with a playoff final victory over Sheffield United.

"It's time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in red and white," Jobe said.

"Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity, which we pulled through together."

In a separate statement, he said: "I'm very happy to be a Borussia Dortmund player now and to fight for titles together with this great club... And I'm very happy that I'll be wearing the black and yellow jersey at the FIFA Club World Cup."

Jude Bellingham played for Dortmund for three seasons before making a 103 million euros switch to Real Madrid, where the England international won the LaLiga and Champions League titles in his first season.

($1 = 0.8753 euros)