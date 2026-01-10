Logo
Dortmund twice waste lead but grab last-gasp equaliser for 3-3 draw at Frankfurt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 9, 2026 Eintracht Frankfurt's Younes Ebnoutalib scores their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 9, 2026 Eintracht Frankfurt's Arnaud Kalimuendo in action with Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 9, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 9, 2026 Eintracht Frankfurt's Mahmoud Dahoud celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10 Jan 2026 05:43AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2026 05:49AM)
FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan ‌9 : Visitors Borussia Dortmund twice squandered a one-goal lead but struck deep in stoppage time through Carney Chukwuemeka to rescue a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed following a three-week winter break.

While heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures in other parts of the country forced the ‌postponement of matches, Frankfurt and Dortmund provided quick-paced ‌entertainment and late drama on a cold but snow-free evening.

Chukwuemeka's goal came minutes after Frankfurt had gone 3-2 up through Mo Dahoud, also in stoppage time.

Dortmund are in second place on 33 points, with leaders Bayern Munich, on 41, in action against VfL Wolfsburg on ‍Sunday.  

Dortmund's Maximilian Beier completed a quick break, tapping in Julian Ryerson's low cross for a 10th-minute lead with the visitors having enjoyed a strong start.

The hosts fought their way back into the game and levelled ​with a 22nd-minute penalty from ‌Can Uzun, awarded for a clumsy challenge by Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy in the box.

It was a similar story after ​the break with Dortmund taking control once more and going back in front ⁠in the 68th with Felix ‌Nmecha's deflected low shot that went in off the post.

However, it ​only lasted for three minutes after Frankfurt caught the Dortmund defence napping and Younes Ebnoutalib slipped through to level with ‍a powerful finish. Dortmund piled on late pressure and Nico Schlotterbeck rattled ⁠the crossbar before Dahoud fired Frankfurt into the lead in stoppage time.

Dortmund, ​however, still had time ‌to bag the equaliser through Chukwuemeka to rescue a point.

(Reporting ‍by ​Karolos GrohmannEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
