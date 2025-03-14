Dortmund's Kovac hopes European success will rub off in the Bundesliga

BERLIN : Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has told his players to view their league game against RB Leipzig on Saturday as a Champions League match, hoping some of their European success will rub off in the Bundesliga.

While Kovac's team earned their Champions League quarter-final spot with Wednesday's 2-1 win at France's Lille for a 3-2 aggregate win, it has been a completely different story in the Bundesliga.

With just three victories from their last 10 league matches, Dortmund have dropped to 10th place and are at serious risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

They are currently on 35 points, with Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth on 42. The top four teams qualify for Europe's premier club competition.

"If it was that easy, we would do it," Kovac told a press conference on Friday when asked whether he would consider playing the Champions League anthem in the team's changing room to inspire his players.

"I am convinced that the team knows that tomorrow we play against Leipzig in the league but it is a Champions League team, a tough opponent who has to perform well."

Leipzig took part in the Champions League group phase but did not reach the knockout stage.

"I think this will be additional motivation to play exactly as we played in Lille," said Kovac. "To show that relentless commitment, that togetherness, everything that made us strong. That is the prerequisite for a successful game."

With only one win from their last nine league games, Leipzig have also dropped down the pecking order in the Bundesliga and are sixth on 39.

"Leipzig are not where they want to be. One win, six draws and two defeats. I think Leipzig are a strong team. They did not play during the week so they are fresher," Kovac said.