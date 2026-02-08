Dortmund's late winner keeps up pressure on leaders Bayern

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Feb 7 : Striker Serhou Guirassy snatched the winner three minutes from time to earn second-placed Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 victory at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday that cut Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead to three points.

Guirassy’s 10th league goal of the season came at the end of an intricate set of midfield passes as Dortmund advanced to 48 points from 21 games, three behind Bayern, who host third-placed Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Dortmund dominated the first half and deserved their 38th-minute lead through Julian Brandt, but Konstantinos Koulierakis’ 52nd-minute header put relegation-threatened Wolfsburg back in the contest and they squandered several good chances to take the lead.

Their profligacy was punished when Fabio Silva and Felix Nmecha played a one-two on the edge of the penalty area before Guirassy stole in from the left to finish with a right-footed shot.

Defeat left Wolfsburg one spot above the relegation places on goal difference from Werder Bremen, who lost 1-0 at Freiburg on Saturday.

They might have got more out of the game had Mohamed Amoura not squandered several good chances, and skipper Maximilian Arnold had a late effort deflected onto the top of the crossbar.

Dortmund struck the woodwork in the 32nd minute when Maximilian Breier’s shot was deflected off Wolfsburg’s centre back Denis Vavro before grabbing the lead from a corner as Brandt‘s diving effort broke the deadlock.

Wolfsburg were level early in the second half when Koulierakis ran in unmarked to get his head on Arnold’s free kick and they had several good opportunities which Amoura failed to tuck away.

Conceding near the end was a cruel blow for the home side as they suffered a third successive loss and slipped one place down to 15th in the Bundesliga standings after Mainz moved out of the relegation places with a 2-0 home victory over Augsburg.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)