Dortmund's Schlotterbeck to miss rest of season with knee injury

Borussia Dortmund centre back Nico Schlotterbeck will sit out the rest of the season after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old's injury comes at a crucial time for the club as they chase European qualification for next season. Dortmund are eighth in the Bundesliga standings with six matches remaining and are five points behind fourth-placed Mainz 05.

Dortmund are also due to visit LaLiga leaders Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Dortmund finished as runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

"Nico's loss hits us very hard. He is a very important part of our team and has impressed with consistently good performances this season. We hope that he will be fit again quickly and will receive maximum support from us on his way back," Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said.