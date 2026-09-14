Dos Santos delivers again as Sedjati springs 800m surprise in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Sept 13 : World-record holder Alison dos Santos won the men's 400m hurdles, while Djamel Sedjati was the surprise winner of the men's 800 on the final night of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship on Sunday.

• Fresh off his world-record run two weeks ago, Brazil's dos Santos clocked 45.98 seconds to beat rivals Rai Benjamin of the U.S. (46.40) and former record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway (46.78). Jasmine Jones of the U.S. won the women's event in 52.45.

• Sedjati of Algeria surged past Canada's 2023 world champion Marco Arop over the final few steps to win the men's 800m in 1:41.91. Arop crossed in 1:42.28, while Kenya's Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi was third (1:42.44).

• Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka threw 91.09m to win the men's javelin by almost five metres.

• Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia pulled away to win a tactical women's 5,000m in 14:30.36.

• The inaugural Ultimate Championship featured a prize pot of $10 million, the richest ever in the sport. Over 60,000 fans attended over the three sold-out days in Budapest.