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Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia
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Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia

Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Croatia v England - Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia - October 3, 2026 England's Harry Kane scores their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Croatia v England - Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia - October 3, 2026 England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Croatia v England - Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia - October 3, 2026 England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Croatia v England - Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia - October 3, 2026 Croatia's Dominik Livakovic reacts after England's Bukayo Saka scored their sixth goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Croatia v England - Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia - October 3, 2026 England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Harry Kane Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
04 Oct 2026 02:06AM
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Oct 3 : Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice apiece as England dismantled Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka on Saturday, with Jude Bellingham scoring one goal and creating three more in a rampant Nations League display.

Anthony Gordon and substitute Morgan Rogers also struck as England overwhelmed a ragged Croatian defence in their third League A, Group Three match at the Rujevica stadium.

Kane marked his 124th international appearance with his 88th and 89th England goals, moving within one cap of Peter Shilton's national record.

The captain will draw level if he plays against the Czech Republic on Tuesday and could claim the record outright when England host Croatia at Wembley on November 12.

England are level with Spain on six points in the group but the Spaniards have a game in hand and face the Czech Republic in Oviedo later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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