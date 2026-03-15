Dowman makes history as Arsenal stretch Premier League lead with 2-0 win

LONDON, March 14 : Arsenal stretched their lead at the top of the standings on Saturday as 16-year-old Max Dowman wrote his name into the record books by becoming the Premier League's youngest ever scorer in a 2-0 win over Everton for a provisional 10‑point cushion.

Manchester City, who have played two fewer games than Arsenal, can restore the difference to seven points with a win over West Ham United later on Saturday.

Newcastle United added to Chelsea's troubles, with Anthony Gordon striking on a swift first‑half counterattack to secure a 1-0 victory and hand the hosts their second loss in four days.

Brighton & Hove Albion won at Sunderland for the first time in 45 years, with Yankuba Minteh scoring a lucky second-half winner in the 1-0 victory.

DOWMAN MAKES PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY

At Emirates Stadium, Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to put Arsenal ahead in the 89th minute after a cross by Dowman before the youngster produced his moment of magic.

With Everton keeper Jordan Pickford up the field for a last-gasp corner for the visitors, the ball broke to Dowman who ran more than half the length of the pitch to slot home, sparking wild celebrations around The Emirates.

"It was a great moment, especially the way the goal built up, we had like 10, 15 seconds to really enjoy actually what was about to happen, and it was magical," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky. "It was a beautiful day."

Victory had looked unlikely for Arsenal but they dug deep to secure another three points in their bid for a first title since 2004 with Dowman becoming the club's youngest ever scorer at 16 years and 73 days.

Arsenal moved to 70 points from 31 games with Manchester City on 60 from 29 games.

NEWCASTLE DEEPEN CHELSEA'S WOES WITH EARLY GORDON STRIKE

At Stamford Bridge, Newcastle were buoyed by their 1-1 Champions League draw with Barcelona earlier in the week, and Joe Willock easily beat Chelsea's offside trap and squared to Gordon to finish in the 18th minute.

Chelsea, who are fifth with 48 points, gave up precious ground in the chase for a top-four finish with the loss, while Newcastle climbed to ninth on 42 points.

At The Stadium of Light, Brighton climbed over their opponents to 11th in the table, while Sunderland are 13th. Both have 40 points.

Minteh scored in the 58th minute after Sunderland failed to clear a corner, inexplicably squeezing an attempt in at the near post from a tight angle.

"The goal happened out of nowhere for us," Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler told the BBC.

"It was a bit lucky but I think we deserved the luck. Then afterwards we defended it well and didn't give away too many chances so overall it was a deserved win."

Bournemouth could only escape Turf Moor with a single point in a 0-0 draw with lowly Burnley.

Bournemouth are 10th while the home side remain rooted to the relegation zone, eight points from the safety zone in 19th.

Among Sunday's highlights, Manchester United host Aston Villa in a top-four battle. They are both on 51 points, with third-placed United ahead on goal difference.

Liverpool host relegation threatened Tottenham Hotspur.