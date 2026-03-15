Dowman makes history to seal vital Arsenal win over Everton

LONDON, March 14 : Joyous Arsenal fans toasted a new young hero as Max Dowman, aged 16 years and 73 days, sealed a vital 2-0 home win over Everton to become the youngest Premier League scorer and move his side provisionally 10 points clear in the title race on Saturday.

It had been another nervous night at The Emirates as Arsenal laboured against Everton but all that was forgotten when substitute Dowman produced a magical moment with virtually the last kick to spark an eruption of celebrations.

Dowman came off the bench along with Viktor Gyokeres on the hour with Arsenal running out of ideas and in danger of surrendering control of their destiny as they grind towards a first title since 2004.

But it was Dowman's sensational cross that caused havoc in the Everton defence in the 89th minute and left Gyokeres with the simplest of tap-ins to finally break the stalemate.

Then came the moment that will be remembered by all those present in the stadium.

With Everton keeper Jordan Pickford up the field for a last-gasp corner for the visitors, the ball broke to Dowman who headed the ball around one Everton player, side-stepped another and ran half the length of the pitch to slot the ball into an empty goal with the Arsenal fans in delirium.

Essex-born Dowman became the youngest scorer for Arsenal, beating Cesc Fabregas who was 16 years and 177 days when he opened his account for the club in 2003.

Everton's James Vaughan was the previous youngest Premier League scorer at 16 years and 270 days in 2005.

ARSENAL LATE BURST

Arsenal's late burst put them on 70 points from 31 games with Manchester City, who visit struggling West Ham United later on Saturday, on 60 from 29 matches.

"It was a great moment, especially the way the goal built up, we had like 10, 15 seconds to really enjoy actually what was about to happen," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"And it was magical, all the fans and all the players together jumping off the crowd. It was a beautiful day.

"We create memories and moments and for many years people who were here tonight will say I was there when that 16 year-old kid scored that goal."

Dowman's history-making goal erased the memory of what was a tortuous night for the hosts who were gripped with tension.

Victory had looked unlikely as they rode their luck, especially in the first half when Everton showed why they have one of the best away records in the league.

While the hosts should have had a penalty when Kai Havertz was tripped in the area by Michael Keane, it was the visitors who carved out the better chances.

Winger Dwight McNeil was Arsenal's chief tormentor. He had one goal-bound shot miraculously blocked by Riccardo Calafiori and seconds later he curled a stunning effort against the post with Iliman Ndiaye somehow putting the rebound wide.

Kiernan Dewsbury Hall also forced a sharp save from David Raya who was called into action again early in the second half to deny Beto after a goalmouth scramble.

Arsenal looked devoid of inspiration but Dowman, who has not even sat his GCSE exams, changed the game when he came on for his third Premier League appearance.

With the likes of Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice and Gyokeres bogged down, the fearless Dowman produced a cameo that may prove decisive in Arsenal's title quest.