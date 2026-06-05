Dream closer to reality as composed Andreeva nears first major title

PARIS, June 4 : Mirra Andreeva moved to within touching distance of her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, marking the culmination of a long-held dream, with the Russian teenager’s newfound composure fuelling her run in Paris.

The 19-year-old has also shown maturity beyond her years, negotiating a politically-charged semi-final against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk to seal a 6-1 6-3 victory on Thursday, with only qualifier Maja Chwalinska standing between her and the title.

"I never actually thought that I'd be able to win, I don't know, big tournaments, or be in a Grand Slam final. It was just all my dreams, everything that I have been dreaming of," Andreeva told reporters.

"I would say that this is, I don't know how other players think about it, but for me personally it's like the number one goal in my life. The most important thing. I wouldn't think I would be very close to that.

"But now I am, so I'm very excited, very happy about it. But at that time, I wouldn't think that it would happen."

Under coach Conchita Martinez, Andreeva has embraced clear gameplans and steadily translated her talent into results on the biggest stages, including a run to the Roland Garros quarter-finals 12 months ago.

While she tearfully imploded in that clash with local hope Lois Boisson and earned a warning for ball abuse after launching one into the stands in frustration, Andreeva has cut a more composed figure this year.

"I've been trying to work on being more calm, more positive. I'm very focused, and recently, I've been trying to do a lot of different stuff," Andreeva added.

"Maybe now I've found what's been working well for me, and I'm really trying to stick to that and do it every match that I play every time. So far it's been working very well."

That clarity has translated into a sharper focus on court, and Andreeva said she was surprised by how well she was seeing the ball against Kostyuk, who was unbeaten on clay this season before Thursday's match.

"I was so focused I could see the hairs on the ball. It's one thing when you see it for a couple of points, and another when you're able to do it throughout the match," she said.

"I'm super happy to see the result and that the work we've been doing is paying off."