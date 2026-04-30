Du Plessis, Rhodes and Klaasen buy Rotterdam franchise in European T20 league

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By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, April 30 : South African trio Faf du Plessis, Jonty Rhodes and Heinrich Klaasen have formed a consortium to acquire the Rotterdam franchise in a new European Twenty20 league, organisers said on Thursday.

Former Proteas skipper Du Plessis will also lead the side in the inaugural season of the six-team European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which is set to run from August 26 to September 20 across six European cities.

"This is my first step into team ownership, and the timing couldn't be better with European cricket gaining real momentum," du Plessis said in a statement.

"Having experienced franchise leagues across the world, I see immense potential in what the ETPL is building. I'm looking forward to contributing both on and off the field and helping shape a strong cricketing culture within our team."

Huib van Walsem, chief executive officer of the Dutch cricket association (KNCB), hailed the development as a major boost for cricket in the Netherlands.

"At KNCB, we have long believed in the immense potential of the Dutch cricketing ecosystem, and the involvement of such experienced cricket figures will bring both competitive cricket and attract quality talent to the region," he said.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, compatriot Glenn Maxwell, New Zealanders Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum, and West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle are among the other co-owners in the T20 league.

The competition will also feature city-based franchises in Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast.

"The league continues to gather momentum with globally respected names investing in its vision," ETPL co-owner and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan said.

"Ownership groups like this set the standard for what the ETPL aims to create, both on and off the field. Together, we are committed to building something truly transformative for the sport in Europe."

The success of the Indian Premier League has inspired similar competitions around the world. The money on offer at franchise-based leagues has led some players to prioritise the format over tests and one-day internationals.