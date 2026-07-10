Du Toit hails record-breaker Erasmus ahead of Scotland clash

July 10 : Stand-in captain Pieter-Steph du Toit has hailed the influence of South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus as the double-World Cup winner prepares to take charge of a record 55th Springbok match when they host Scotland in the Nations Championship on Saturday.

Versatile forward Du Toit has been a key part of Erasmus’ plans since the coach first took the helm in 2018, and together they claimed World Cup wins in 2019 and 2023, though the latter was with Erasmus in a director of rugby role.

Erasmus will move past 2007 World Cup winner Jake White with the most games in charge of the Springboks at Loftus stadium in Pretoria.

"I’ll always remember the excitement on the first day I met Rassie," Du Toit told reporters on Friday. "He always comes up with a plan and gives us the opportunity to build on it, and to find something that can give us an edge.

"That's always been there, and it's awesome to be part of this occasion with him."

Du Toit is leading a much-changed side in the absence of injured regular skipper Siya Kolisi following last weekend’s 45-21 demolition of England in Johannesburg.

"It doesn't put pressure on me, it actually excites me more," said Du Toit, who will be playing in his 97th Test.

"When you play for the Springboks at Loftus, you've got so much energy, and you want to prove a point, and a guy who wants to do that can be dangerous because he'll do anything for the team.

"We've got a good system, and it guides us wherever we go. I've been here for a couple of years now, and I've learned from the other captains before me.

"It’s just about doing what is expected on the field and leading by example."

The Springboks host Scotland for the first time since 2014 and have won all seven previous home meetings.