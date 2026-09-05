Duplantis pulls out of Diamond League Final with back tightness

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 : Sweden's pole vault world record-holder Mondo Duplantis withdrew from the Diamond League Final on Friday with back tightness, raising questions over his fitness a week before the World Athletics Ultimate Championships.

The withdrawal is the latest blow for the double Olympic gold medallist, who was forced to pull out of the competition at the London Diamond League meeting with leg tightness in July.

Duplantis' agent Daniel Wessfeldt told Swedish media: "He has felt something in his back that has spread down into his legs. He felt that he did not want to continue."

The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships, scheduled for September 11 to 13 in Budapest, offers a record $10 million prize fund, with each individual champion pocketing $150,000, the biggest winner's cheque in track & field history.