Dutch doubt over Depay for World Cup warm-up matches

March 23 : Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is unlikely to feature in their World Cup warm-up matches against Norway and Ecuador this week, coach Ronald Koeman said on Monday.

The Dutch have already been forced into a late change with Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida called up to their squad in place of Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, who is injured.

The 32-year-old Depay, top scorer for his country with 55 goals, was forced off injured after 20 minutes playing on Sunday for his Brazilian club Corinthians against Flamengo.

According to Koeman, Depay underwent a scan on Monday, but the results are not yet known.

"He can still travel over, but it doesn't look good," the national coach told a press conference on Monday.

Depay joins an extended injury list for the Dutch with Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Emmanuel Emegha, Justin Kluivert and goalkeeper Robin Roefs unavailable.

"We are getting used to it. We don't know any different,” Koeman said of the injury situation. "They are dropping out in droves. Fingers crossed for the World Cup.

"We have a number of training sessions on the schedule, but I think we need to be very careful with the players," Koeman continued. "They come in with all kinds of complaints."

He said he was disappointed Norway had opted to rest Erling Haaland this week. "He is always a handful for our defenders and is the best striker in the Europe. But I understand why their coach has made the decision," he added.

The Dutch take on Norway on Friday in Amsterdam and then Ecuador next Tuesday in Eindhoven as they prepare for the World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Koeman's side face Japan, Tunisia and a European playoff winner in the group stage of the World Cup.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)