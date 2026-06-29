Dutch rally around Gakpo after loss of unborn son

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 29 : Netherlands have rallied around striker Cody Gakpo after he and his partner lost their unborn son during pregnancy with coach Ronald Koeman and captain Virgil van Dijk hailing the couple's fortitude.

Gakpo’s partner Noa van der Bij posted about the loss on social media on Saturday and Gakpo has been given time off to spend with family who are staying near the team base in Kansas City as the Netherlands compete in the World Cup.

“We have done what was within our power in terms of support, as players, as staff,” said Koeman.

“Of course, the first few days he had the freedom to go out to his family and be with them. He dealt with it very well, there was never a moment where he said ‘I want to go back, I want to be with the family’.”

Van Dijk said he had lots of respect for how Gakpo and his family had dealt with the situation and said he expected the striker to be fully focused on Monday’s clash against Morocco in the last 32.

“The most important thing is to ask: ‘what do you need?’ It’s awful news and it shows that football is secondary. There are more important things in life. It’s very sad but Cody deals with it.

“He’s very mature, very adult. I have lots of respect for the way he and his family are handling this. However awful it is, I respect it very much.”

Gakpo has made no comment but is expected to play in Monday’s match.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Chopra)