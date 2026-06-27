Dutch striker Weghorst leaves Ajax for Twente

AMSTERDAM, June 27 : Netherlands World Cup striker Wout Weghorst has left Ajax Amsterdam to join FC Twente, the two clubs announced on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who is a back-up striker for the Dutch at the World Cup and yet to play at the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, has signed a two-year contract.

“We are incredibly proud that Wout Weghorst is coming to play for FC Twente,” said the club’s technical director, Erik ten Hag, who also signed the player for a loan spell at Manchester United three years ago.

“This transfer is a fantastic opportunity for us. He is the consummate professional and the perfect example of what you can achieve as a footballer when you are willing to give it your all,” added Ten Hag.

Weghorst, who played for the Netherlands at the last World Cup in Qatar and has 52 caps, also previously played at Burnley, VfL Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Besiktas.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)